BBC Sport - Motherwell players turn down new suits for cup final

Motherwell players reject the offer of new suits for Sunday's League Cup final with Celtic, saying they are happier in their tracksuits for the big occasion at Hampden.

"They want to go to work," says manager Stephen Robson, who is more than happy to add a free suit to his wardrobe.

