Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker to pay US police to avoid prospect of jail sentence

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has avoided the prospect of a jail sentence in the United States by agreeing to pay compensation to the Beverly Hills police.

Lukaku, 24, was arrested in July after police responded to five noise complaints at the house he was renting.

The Belgian will pay $450 (£340) to reimburse police for the callouts.

That will mean the charge is reduced from a misdemeanour, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Instead, Lukaku will be charged with a disturbance of the peace infraction, which carries a $100 (£76) fine plus other costs and penalties.

The incident happened the week before Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton for an initial £75m.

More to follow.