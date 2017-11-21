Celtic need more aggression against 'sensational' PSG, says Craig Gordon

Gordon says PSG were 'sensational' on their visit to Glasgow in September

Champions League: Paris St-Germain v Celtic Venue: Parc des Princes Date: Wednesday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Craig Gordon admits facing Paris St-Germain is a daunting prospect but insists Celtic can learn from a painful loss to the star-studded French side.

The goalkeeper conceded five when PSG visited Celtic Park in September.

"We've watched it back," he said of the 5-0 Champions League defeat. "We've got a game plan we're coming here to try.

"We know it's going to be very difficult to implement but we want to give ourselves a chance of staying in the match as long as possible."

PSG top Group B with four wins from four, while Celtic are now focused on staying in third place and booking a Europa League spot after Christmas.

Wednesday's hosts boast an array of expensively assembled talent, with forwards Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe all on target in Glasgow.

Unai Emery's team are yet to concede a goal in the group and have scored 17.

Having suffered a record European home defeat on matchday one, Gordon says Celtic will show PSG "less respect" at the Parc des Princes.

"I think we knew they were a good team but we maybe sat off a little bit and we can be a bit more aggressive than we were in the first game," he said.

The Scotland international added that it would be "enormous" if Celtic were to stifle the attacking threat in the home ranks.

And to underline the size of the task, he reckons avoiding defeat would be a bigger achievement than the 1-0 Scotland win over France he played in at the Parc des Princes a decade ago.

'The best I've seen'

Celtic suffered a crushing 5-0 loss to PSG in Glasgow in September

"A lot of our players will need to have the best nights of their careers to give us a chance," he said.

"I've been lucky enough to come up against some of the best strikers in the world but that was the best I've seen. The PSG performance in that first game was sensational, we can't get away from the fact they were that good.

"It doesn't really matter what you do in a game if you come up against a team like that in top form. Sometimes you just need to hold your hands up and say they were just too good.

"They've not even been losing goals so its difficult for anyone to come here and think about getting a win never mind a draw.

"We'll give ourselves a chance with a good start in the game; that's what we'll concrete on. If we can do that and frustrate them for a while then there's a possibility later on in the game."