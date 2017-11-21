Jodie Taylor to leave Arsenal Women for Melbourne City then Seattle Reign

Jodie Taylor joined the Gunners from American club Portland Thorns in March 2016

England striker Jodie Taylor will leave Arsenal Women for a six-week spell in Australia, before joining American club Seattle Reign on a permanent deal.

The 31-year-old, who won the Golden Boot at Euro 2017 with five goals in four games, will initially join W-League side Melbourne City in January.

She has spent most of her career overseas, including stints in the United States, Australia and Sweden.

"After two seasons I was ready to get back abroad," she told the BBC.

Taylor, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament after signing for Arsenal at the start of 2016, has scored one goal in three appearances for the Gunners in Women's Super League One this season.

The former Tranmere Rovers trainee told BBC Sport: "My two years at Arsenal were a little bit up and down, not as smooth as I would have hoped going into it, but I learned a lot.

"I think it was very unfortunate timing of an injury when I signed there and then the focus kind of changed to the national team anyway, but nothing against Arsenal, I think they're a very professional club.

"From the time when I signed to now, the level of professionalism has increased so much, so from that standpoint I think it's an excellent club.

"I think I'm better suited in a league like America and the lifestyle as well away from football."

