Ange Postecoglou: Australia boss resigns six days after World Cup qualification

Mile Jedinak's hat-trick meant Australia beat Honduras in the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup

Ange Postecoglou has resigned as Australia boss six days after the team qualified for the World Cup, saying the job has "taken a toll on me".

The 52-year-old Greek-born Australian guided the Socceroos to their fourth straight World Cup with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Honduras in the play-offs.

He was offered the chance to discuss a new deal beyond next year's tournament in Russia, but decided to leave.

"This has been a very tough decision for me," he said.

"All this has taken a toll on me both personally and professionally. I have invested all I can knowing how important a period it was for Australian football. It is with a heavy heart that I must now end the journey.

"To coach your own country is the greatest privilege but it also has enormous responsibility.

"I feel now is the right time to pass on that responsibility to someone who will have the energy it requires. I owe this to the football association, the players and the fans."

Postecoglou took over from Holger Osieck in 2013 and led the country to the Asian Cup two years later. He won 22 of his 49 matches in charge.

The draw for the World Cup takes place at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace concert hall on Friday, 1 December at 15:00 GMT.

You can watch it live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app, and listen on BBC Radio 5 live.

The tournament begins on Thursday, 14 June at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the final will also take place on Sunday, 15 July.