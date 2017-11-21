BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine 4-1 Ards
Leaders Coleraine five clear after win over Ards
Irish
Coleraine return to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over struggling Ards in the Irish Premiership.
The league leaders, who had suffered their first defeat of the season at Linfield three days earlier, scored through Gareth McConaghie (2), Josh Carson and Martin Smith.
Substitute Michael McLellan netted a late goal for the visitors.
