BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine 4-1 Ards

Leaders Coleraine five clear after win over Ards

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine return to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over struggling Ards in the Irish Premiership.

The league leaders, who had suffered their first defeat of the season at Linfield three days earlier, scored through Gareth McConaghie (2), Josh Carson and Martin Smith.

Substitute Michael McLellan netted a late goal for the visitors.

Top videos

Video

Leaders Coleraine five clear after win over Ards

  • From the section Irish
Video

Moeen's England take on Birmingham street cricketers

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage that?! Chelsea loanee scores 35-yard own goal

Video

Hughton pleased despite Brighton 'naivety'

Video

How hard is it to tackle Russell Wilson?

Video

Brown's 'razzle dazzle' & other great NBA plays

Audio

Justin Langer: "England are flying under the radar"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Incredible' Lewis catch leads NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch Pulis' final MOTD interview

Video

Hughes 'disappointed' not to hang on to lead

  • From the section Stoke

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired