Juventus v Barcelona

Barcelona have lost four of their past five Champions League away games in the knock-out stages, conceding 12 goals in these games

Barcelona want to prove they have learned from their last trip to Turin when they face Juventus in the Champion League on Wednesday, says Ivan Rakitic.

Barca lost 3-0 in Italy in the quarter-final first leg last season, the return leg in Spain ending goalless.

Ernesto Valverde's side will finish top of Group D with one game to spare if they win.

"We want to show that we learnt our lesson from the last time that we played away here," said Rakitic.

He added: "We'll see tomorrow whether we've improved from last season.

"What I can say is that we're a very united group and determined to do well. What happened in the past belongs to the past and we've only eyes for the future right now."

Second-placed Juventus trail La Liga leaders Barca by three points in the group.

Last season's runners-up rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, and defender Andrea Barzagli, 36, in their defeat at Sampdoria on Sunday.