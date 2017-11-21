Neymar 'still responsible' says Paris St-Germain coach about Brazilian's lifestyle

Neymar (left) and Tyga (centre) were pictured on the Imperio Club's Facebook page

Champions League Group B: Paris St-Germain v Celtic Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris Date: Wednesday 22 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW and BBC Sport website

Paris St-Germain coach Unai Emery insists he is not concerned about Neymar's lifestyle, in the build-up to their Champions League visit by Celtic.

The Brazil forward was photographed at a Paris nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

"Outside of his work, his football, he can enjoy himself with his friends," said Emery.

"In training, he is great. He is young, and he also needs to go out, but he is still responsible."

In the evening after playing 90 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 win over Nantes, Neymar was pictured on the Facebook page for the Imperio Club in the Paris suburbs attending a private concert held by the American rapper Tyga.

The world's most expensive footballer has scored in all four of PSG's fixtures as they established a three-point lead over Bayern Munich in Champions League Group B with a 100% record.

But that has been accompanied by his Instagram feed, which has more than 84 million followers, highlighting the 25-year-old's love of a party.

Meanwhile, there have been media reports claiming rifts with team-mates and suggestions of disagreements with his coach.

"It is important to maintain a high level, but the younger players also need to spend time with their friends," said Spaniard Emery.

"He has the responsibility to rest up on Sunday. He was back with us yesterday and for tomorrow he will be fine."

Unai Emery's club signed Neymar this summer for a record fee from Barcelona

PSG, who are also six points ahead of defending champions Monaco in France's Ligue 1, have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

Another win over Celtic, who they hammered 5-0 in the opening group game in Glasgow, would secure top spot if Bayern fail to beat Anderlecht - or if the French draw and the Germans lose.

"We want this first position," said Emery, dispelling suggestions that PSG will ease off ahead of their weekend domestic showdown with Monaco.

"We want the best performance possible. In order to be first in the group, we have to win tomorrow.

"I am sure that tomorrow is going to be difficult, but we will speak with the players about the importance of the three points."

No team has ever gone through a Champions League group stage without conceding a goal and PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola hinted that this would be added motivation against Celtic.

"Not losing a goal would be exceptional, but we want to be first in the group," said the 24-year-old Frenchman.

"If we can be first without losing a goal, it would be wonderful, but we want to win the group."

Meanwhile, with veteran midfielder Thiago Motta likely to be sidelined for some time following knee surgery, coach Emery admitted that PSG were "working on" the possible signing of 20-year-old Brazilian Wendel, who is currently with Rio de Janeiro club Fluminense.