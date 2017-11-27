Premier League predictions: Lawro v Tailenders co-host Felix White

Can things get any worse for Everton? Former Toffees manager David Moyes must hope so.

Moyes goes back to Goodison Park on Wednesday having just picked up his first point in charge of West Ham, thanks to their draw against Leicester on Friday.

Everton, meanwhile, remain managerless and leaked more goals in their 4-1 defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "It is hard to be positive about Everton at the moment because they have lost all of their vim and their vigour, and the worst thing is they are not even proving difficult to beat.

"So I am going to go for a Hammers win - which would be massive for Moyes in every way."

Lawro scored 70 points in week 13, which meant he slipped to 2,659th place out of more than 275,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro takes on musician, writer and cricket fanatic Felix White, for the games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The former guitarist in The Maccabees is co-hosting the Tailenders Ashes podcast for BBC Radio 5 live with DJ Greg James and England bowler James Anderson. You can hear the next episode on Wednesday.

White told BBC Sport: "We will take a serious look back at what happened in the first Test - and talk a lot of nonsense about what might happen next too."

The Maccabees split last summer after playing two farewell gigs at London's Alexandra Palace

White is a Fulham fan who is hoping to see them back in the Premier League soon but admits the club's glory days, when they reached the 2010 Europa League final under Roy Hodgson, feel like they are getting "further and further away".

"If you look at the Championship, there are lots of big clubs who have come down from the Premier League and not made it back up," he told BBC Sport.

"When we went down [in 2014] I thought we could bounce straight back but it is a hard division to get out of, and it gets even harder after a couple of years when your parachute payments stop.

"It also makes it even more difficult when you are a team like Fulham are, with footballing principles. A lot of the teams are very physical and they just try to smash you."

Premier League predictions - week 14 Result Lawro Felix TUESDAY Brighton v Crystal Palace x-x 1-1 1-1 Leicester v Tottenham x-x 0-2 0-2 Watford v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-0 West Brom v Newcastle x-x 2-1 2-1 WEDNESDAY Arsenal v Huddersfield x-x 3-0 0-1 Bournemouth v Burnley x-x 1-1 1-1 Chelsea v Swansea x-x 2-0 4-1 Everton v West Ham 0-1 0-1 Man City v Southampton x-x 2-0 3-0 Stoke v Liverpool x-x 1-2 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Brighton v Crystal Palace

This is not a derby in the traditional sense - the clubs are 44 miles apart - but they are big rivals and there is sure to be a terrific atmosphere for their first meeting in the top flight since 1981.

Crystal Palace got the win they had been waiting for at the weekend, albeit they were a little fortunate to beat Stoke with an injury-time goal.

Brighton, in contrast, will feel they were unlucky to lose at Manchester United after playing very well.

I don't remember a game this season when the Seagulls have not put in a performance. Their defeat at Arsenal in October is the only time they have been outclassed or really opened up.

I can see this game being very tight, and I think the points will end up being shared.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Felix's prediction: Palace boss Roy Hodgson is a hero of mine and I am not surprised they have started improving since he took charge. 1-1

Leicester v Tottenham

Tottenham slipped up again at Wembley with their draw against West Brom and, again, their performance was not convincing either.

Spurs have a better success rate on the road than at home this season - 12 points from six games, compared to 12 from seven.

Yes, they have lost at Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium, but generally they have played well and got positive results when they have gone away, and I am expecting that to continue against Leicester.

Leicester manager Claude Puel has only lost one of his first four games in charge, but I would back Spurs to bounce back with a win - as they did after losing at Manchester United and Arsenal.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Felix's prediction: 0-2

Watford v Man Utd (20:00 GMT)

What a result Watford got at the weekend with their victory against Newcastle at St James' Park.

They just keep getting wins you would not expect them to, and they probably fancy their chances against Manchester United after beating them at Vicarage Road last season.

When I watched them beat West Ham earlier this month, everything about the Hornets looked good - they are a well-balanced team, and Marco Silva is an adaptable manager who can vary his tactics.

I think they will cause United some problems but I just feel Jose Mourinho's side will have too much for them in the end.

United got over the line in their win against Brighton without playing well, and I am backing them to find a way of winning this game too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Felix's prediction: Watford are doing really well at the moment and I have a feeling we will see a bit of a shock here. 1-0

West Brom v Newcastle (20:00 GMT)

West Brom played very well at Wembley under caretaker manager Gary Megson, and it looks as though he will be in charge again for this game.

It feels like a good time to play Newcastle, who have lost four games in a row, because their confidence will be very low.

There will also be a very different atmosphere at The Hawthorns compared to previous weeks because many Baggies supporters wanted Tony Pulis out.

This is their first home game since his departure so some of their fans will be celebrating that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Felix's prediction: 2-1

WEDNESDAY

Arsenal v Huddersfield

Arsenal pinched their win over Burnley, but I think they will find this game much easier.

Huddersfield gave Manchester City a bit of a fright on Sunday before losing to Raheem Sterling's late goal, but that monumental effort will have taken a lot out of them.

It is going to be very difficult for the Terriers to get back up to speed and put in a similar defensive performance to keep the Gunners out - I don't see it happening.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Felix's prediction: 0-1

Bournemouth v Burnley

Bournemouth made a very poor start to the season but their draw against Swansea on Saturday continued their upward momentum and they have now lost only one of their past five league matches.

Burnley missed the chance to move into the top four with their last-gasp defeat by Arsenal but manager Sean Dyche was rightly pleased with their performance.

As good as the Clarets have been on the road this season, the Cherries have hit their stride of late and look a very different team compared to the way they were playing six weeks ago.

This should be a close game between two sides who are playing very well, and it is hard to pick a winner.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Felix's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea v Swansea

Swansea have scored fewer goals than any other Premier League side - seven in 13 matches.

Although they put in a better attacking performance against Bournemouth on Saturday, it is still hard to see where their goals are going to come from.

I thought Chelsea were very good in the first half of their draw with Liverpool - and Eden Hazard was great.

Swansea will try to keep it tight, as they have done in all of their away games so far this season, but there is only one outcome for me.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Felix's prediction: I really worry for Swansea this season. 4-1

Everton v West Ham (20:00 GMT)

Everton capitulated again against Southampton on Sunday and it is difficult to see them getting a new manager in time for this game, even though it is more than five weeks since Ronald Koeman was sacked.

The Toffees are still struggling to score goals but it is at the back where they have the biggest problems. They are all over the place.

They have conceded at least two goals in each of their seven games under caretaker boss David Unsworth, and have shipped 11 goals in their past three matches. Even West Ham's defence is not that bad.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Felix's prediction: Moyes going back to Everton to get his first win as West Ham manager? It is as if it is meant to be. 0-1

Man City v Southampton (20:00 GMT)

Southampton finally found their shooting boots on Sunday - but it was only against Everton.

Things are obviously going to be a lot harder for them against Manchester City, who showed again against Southampton that they don't just keep winning, they can win ugly too.

They did the same against Feyenoord in their previous match so it was the second time in the space of a week that Pep Guardiola's side had battled hard to get a victory.

So, even if City don't play well on Wednesday, I see them finding a way to beat Southampton.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Felix's prediction: 3-0

Stoke City v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

Stoke lost in injury time against Crystal Palace at the weekend and remain just above the bottom three.

The Potters are not a team I am worried about in terms of relegation, but I think they will stay close to the relegation zone for another few days at least.

As the saying goes, this will be a tester on a cold, wet Wednesday night in Stoke, but I think Liverpool are up to it.

They will need to be better at the back, of course. At times I thought they were really good against Chelsea but it was still in many ways the same old Liverpool.

Never mind their defence, what they can't do is manage the game.

It seems that when the opposition get a bit of possession, it is a real problem for Liverpool - and I think only the addition of some new personnel is going to change that.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Felix's prediction: 1-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of games, Lawro got four correct results, with one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 70 points.

He beat comedian and rapper Michael Dapaah, aka Big Shaq, who got five correct results, but with no perfect scores, giving him 50 points.

Total scores after week 13 Lawro 1,160 Guests 1,000

Lawro v Guests P13 W7 D1 L5

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson** 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 89 Lawro (average after 13 weeks) 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Will Ferrell, Non Stanford 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

**Anderson and Moeen both provided predictions on week nine, but only Anderson's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, and week five v Non Stanford)