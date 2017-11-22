BBC Sport - Meet the Essex football club with two sets of twins
The Essex football club seeing double
- From the section Women's Football
Meet the two sets of identical twins from FA WPL Southern Division side C&K Basildon Ladies.
Therese and Angela Addison, and Macy and Eliza Diaz are not just causing problems for the opposition on the pitch - even their coach, former Southend United boss Steve Tilson, cannot tell them apart.
