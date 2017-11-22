BBC Sport - Meet the Essex football club with two sets of twins

The Essex football club seeing double

Meet the two sets of identical twins from FA WPL Southern Division side C&K Basildon Ladies.

Therese and Angela Addison, and Macy and Eliza Diaz are not just causing problems for the opposition on the pitch - even their coach, former Southend United boss Steve Tilson, cannot tell them apart.

Top videos

Video

The Essex football club seeing double

Video

Vaughan's guide to surviving the Ashes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Week 11

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Wigan winger Ryan Colclough on a unique hat-trick

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Moeen's England take on Birmingham street cricketers

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage that?! Chelsea loanee scores 35-yard own goal

Video

Hughton pleased despite Brighton 'naivety'

Video

How hard is it to tackle Russell Wilson?

Video

Brown's 'razzle dazzle' & other great NBA plays

Audio

Justin Langer: "England are flying under the radar"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Incredible' Lewis catch leads NFL plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired