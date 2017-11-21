2018 World Cup: Caf aims to help African qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football wants to help the continent's five World Cup qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has set up a committee in order to help the continent's World Cup qualifiers prepare for next year's finals in Russia.

The new committee will be lead by the Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is also a Caf vice-president.

The presidents of the five World Cup qualifiers' football associations - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia - along with Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya make up the rest of the committee.

Caf's executive committee has already agreed to postpone March's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier's until October to allow the World Cup-bound teams prepare for Russia.

The new committee is set to hold it's first meeting at the draw for the World Cup in Russia next month.