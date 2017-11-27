West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

Nacer Chadli has not played for West Brom in five weeks after suffering a hip injury on international duty

TEAM NEWS

West Brom's caretaker boss Gary Megson will check on the fitness of several players ahead of Tuesday's game.

Chris Brunt missed the draw away to Tottenham with a calf problem, while Nacer Chadli and James Morrison have a slim chance of returning from respective hip and Achilles injuries.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he will make changes to his side.

Isaac Hayden returns after a ban, while Mikel Merino could make his first start since recovering from a back injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "This is a game both sides need to win. West Brom haven't tasted victory in 11 games and Newcastle have lost four in a row - the bottom three have moved precariously closer.

"As the appointment of a new manager looms, caretaker boss Gary Megson will again seek to enhance his own reputation.

"Having not managed for five years, he's realistic about his own chances but the response he received from his players at the weekend bodes well for his own future in the game, whether it's at The Hawthorns or not.

"While the hosts have registered just six goals in six home games so far, Newcastle have netted just four times in their six away games - there's a very good chance that the opening goal may prove to be the winning goal."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom caretaker head coach Gary Megson on whether Alan Pardew would be a good appointment: "I've absolutely no idea. The club will make up their own mind on who they want and whether it's good, bad or indifferent, not in Alan's case but in anyone's case.

"I'm just doing this job for as long as I'm told and then we'll see what happens after that.

"I'm sure the board will take their time and get the person they want and then it is for other people to judge."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "The fans appreciate that this group of players really care about the shirt.

"We cannot forget that on 1 September we were complaining that it will be a difficult season.

"We have a difficult month. We have 14 points. It's a good position but we are not happy - it could be better, it could be worse."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom's only two wins in the last nine meetings both came at home, in January 2014 and December 2015 (D2, L5).

Albion could win consecutive top-flight home matches against Newcastle for the first time since 1984.

West Bromwich Albion

Their solitary league victory in 11 home matches spanning eight months was on the opening day of this season against Burnley (D3, L7).

West Brom are on an 11-match winless run in the league (D5, L6). Their only two victories in 22 league matches both came at the start of this season.

They have only scored 10 goals in their 13 Premier League fixtures this season.

The Baggies have not won a top-flight fixture on a Tuesday since May 1985, when they beat Watford away. They have drawn 10 and lost 14 of their 24 Premier League matches played on a Tuesday.

Albion have lost the last nine matches in which they conceded the opening goal.

Newcastle United