Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham were left ruing a host of missed chances as Leicester held out to move into the top half of the table with victory at the King Power.
A deft lob from Jamie Vardy and a curling shot from Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes a healthy half-time lead.
Christian Eriksen contrived to volley wide from six yards out before Harry Kane rifled in with 12 minutes to go.
Fernando Llorente then stabbed over the top from close range as the visitors hunted an equaliser in vain.
The hosts rode their luck to the end - with referee Anthony Taylor waving away a strong injury-time penalty claim as Danny Rose went down under Wilfred Ndidi's challenge - but emerged with all three points from only 37% possession.
Puel's quiet revolution
The victory is the biggest result since Claude Puel took charge and the Frenchman has amassed a quietly impressive record in his first month on the job.
The Foxes' only defeat in his five league matches came to runaway leaders Manchester City and they have edged up from 14th up to ninth over that time.
This win was straight from the 2015/16 title-winning template.
Vardy was permanently poised on the last defender's shoulder or scampering down the channels. Wes Morgan twice came close with headers as Tottenham struggled with his physicality from set-pieces. Marc Albrighton hustled and harried as well as providing silver-service delivery into the penalty area.
Mahrez was still short of the sort of form that secured the 2016 PFA Player of the Year award, but the Algerian's enduring quality showed as he drifted off the right wing, past Jan Vertonghen and swept home the decisive goal just before the break.
Puel will know, however, that his predecessor Craig Shakespeare also sought to take Leicester back to the basics that won them the title, only to run out of momentum after initial success.
Time will be the test of his reign.
Tottenham hit more problems on the home front
Tottenham's position above Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group is no longer masking some serious stalling on the domestic scene.
Spurs have won just one of their last six games away from European competition, have lost as many league games as they did in the whole of last campaign and could well be seventh by the end of tomorrow.
For all his good work during his time at the club, Mauricio Pochettino's tactics seemed to set his side up for Leicester's counter-attacking sucker-punch.
A high defensive line left acres of space for Vardy to exploit, and Vicente Iborra and Ndidi had already aimed long balls over the top for the England striker before his sublime opener.
The Argentine was not helped by some shockingly poor finishing from his side.
Dele Alli - with three Premier League goals this season - should have beaten Kasper Schmeichel to level after Moussa Sissoko had been denied from a similar position in the first half. Worse was to come with the misses from Eriksen and Llorente.
Erik Lamela's bright cameo - including a cute pass for Kane's 10th of the season - after 13 months out will be one of few positives.
Vardy enjoys two-year anniversary
Two years ago to the day, Vardy scored for an 11th successive league game to set a new Premier League record.
With one goal in his preceding 10 matches for club and country his current form is less spectacular, but his goal showed that his confidence is undented.
As he stretched for his touch, it seemed initially as if the 30-year-old would control Albrighton's lofted through ball, but instead he chipped a delicate, instinctive volley over an advancing Lloris for a superb opener.
He celebrated with relish in front of the Tottenham fans and a performance full of aggression and pace kept the visiting defence fully occupied as his team-mates dropped deeper and deeper in the second half.
Vardy and Kane sparred on social media as Leicester closed out their title win two years ago and, while the England team-mates finished with a goal apiece, it was the Leicester man who won this battle.
Man of the match - Marc Albrighton
Filbert Street farewell revisited - match stats
- Leicester recorded their first home Premier League victory over Spurs since beating them in their final game at Filbert Street in the 2001-02 season.
- Spurs have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (four).
- Since the start of last season, Jamie Vardy has scored 11 Premier League goals against the 'big six' - five more than any other player.
- Harry Kane has scored 11 goals against Leicester in all competitions - four more than he has scored against any other club.
- Riyad Mahrez has been involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (three goals, two assists).
- Erik Lamela assisted Kane's goal just 76 seconds after coming on as a substitute.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1SchmeichelBooked at 90mins
- 2Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 3Chilwell
- 26MahrezSubstituted forGrayat 77'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 21Iborra
- 11Albrighton
- 20OkazakiSubstituted forChoudhuryat 83'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forSlimaniat 88'minutes
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 15Dier
- 6Sánchez
- 5VertonghenBooked at 20mins
- 24Aurier
- 17SissokoSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 57'minutes
- 19DembéléSubstituted forLlorenteat 69'minutes
- 23EriksenSubstituted forLamelaat 77'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 3Rose
- 10Kane
- 20Alli
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 31,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Offside, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton tries a through ball, but Islam Slimani is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Demarai Gray.
Booking
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Jamie Vardy.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Hamza Choudhury replaces Shinji Okazaki.
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a through ball.
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Mousa Dembélé.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dele Alli following a corner.
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).