Champions League - Group C
FK Qarabag17:00Chelsea
Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium

FK Qarabag v Chelsea

David Luiz
David Luiz is in contention for a return to the Chelsea side against Qarabag on Wednesday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Premier League fixture schedulers are hampering English clubs' chances of winning the Champions League, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues travel to Liverpool on Saturday (17:30 GMT), just three days after they will have completed a 5,000-mile round trip to play Qarabag.

Chelsea, who are second in Group C, need to beat the Azerbaijani side to reach the Champions League last-16.

"Whoever prepares the fixtures must try to change something," said Conte.

"I think this is the best way for English football."

No English side has reached the Champions League final since Chelsea last won the competition in 2012.

And since the Blues reached the semi-finals in 2013-14, Manchester City - in 2015-16 - are the only Premier League club to have gone that far.

Conte added: "For a lot of time, there isn't an English team playing a final in the Champions League. Why is this?

"The teams are very strong and every team has the possibility to go through to the Champions League final.

"I don't like to find excuses or alibis, but this is the reality. Sometimes I think it's right to give respect for our job."

Most recent English winners of the Champions League
Chelsea2011-12
Manchester United2007-08
Liverpool2004-05
Manchester United1998-99

With Chelsea 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, Conte may opt to rest players against Qarabag.

David Luiz could return in defence after losing his place in the side to Andreas Christensen following the defeat at Roma in October.

Striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring) are ruled out.

Qarabag lost 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting between the two sides in this season's Champions League.

With just two points from four games they are unable to progress to the knockout round but boss Gurban Gurbanov wants to see full commitment from his players.

"We understand everything. We know the strength of our rival," he said.

"We will try to fight on the field till the end. This is our last match in Baku."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd November 2017

  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:00ChelseaChelsea
  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow17:00BenficaBenfica
  • FC BaselFC Basel19:45Man UtdManchester United
  • PSGParis Saint Germain19:45CelticCeltic
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht19:45Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid19:45RomaRoma
  • JuventusJuventus19:45BarcelonaBarcelona
  • SportingSporting Lisbon19:45OlympiakosOlympiakos
View all Champions League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4220133108
2Sevilla42118807
3Spartak Moscow51318536
4NK Maribor5023114-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400123912
2Shakhtar Donetsk43017529
3Napoli410379-23
4Feyenoord4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig411258-34
4Monaco402237-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham4310103710
2Real Madrid42118537
3B Dortmund402248-42
4Apoel Nicosia402228-62
View full Champions League tables

