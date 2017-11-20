Scott Brown wants quick Scotland managerial appointment

Scott Brown (right) last played for Scotland in the 2-0 defeat of Malta in September

Scott Brown is hoping the new Scotland manager is appointed sooner rather than later.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is expected to hold talks with the Scottish FA about succeeding Gordon Strachan.

Malky Mackay took temporary charge for the recent friendly defeat by Netherlands in Aberdeen.

"The quicker you get somebody in, the better it is for Scotland," said Brown, who has 55 caps.

"Malky's come in, he did a fantastic job against Holland and everyone seemed to enjoy the training, so he's always there as well."

Scotland will not have another competitive fixture until late 2018, when the new Nations League begins.

Brown, who came out of international retirement midway through Scotland's most recent campaign and shared captaincy duties with Darren Fletcher, was in the dugout as the Scots lost 1-0 to the Dutch at Pittodrie earlier this month.

"Malky asked me if I'd be willing to go on the bench," he explained. "I was injured at the time so it was great to still be part of the team. We tried to get a result, we were a wee bit unlucky I think."

And, when asked about O'Neill, Brown said: "We'll wait and see what happens because who knows who's going to get that job?

"He's in line for a few jobs, ain't he? He's done really well.

"There's loads of candidates and a lot of people want that job because it's a good job to take.

"There's a great chance for the lads and us to get to the Euros so there'll be a manager hoping that they can do that."