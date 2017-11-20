Celtic need game of their lives against PSG, says Scott Brown

Scott Brown was speaking at the new John Thomson Park in Fife

Champions League: Paris St-Germain Venue: Parc des Princes Date: Wednesday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Scott Brown believes Celtic will need to "probably play one of the best games of our life" to get a positive result against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

PSG, who beat Celtic 5-0 earlier this season, have maximum points from four games and are yet to lose a goal in Champions League Group B.

Celtic are out of contention for a last-16 place but are well placed to drop into the Europa League.

"I think everyone knows about PSG," said Brown.

"They're a phenomenal team but we've got to dig deep.

"We've got to go over there and believe that we can hopefully get something and we've got to play together as a team and probably play one of the best games of our life to be perfectly honest to try and get something.

"We've got to defend better as a team. We've got to be a little bit more aggressive in the tackle, getting closer to them and we maybe showed them a little bit too much respect in the first game and let them dictate at Celtic Park.

Celtic opened their campaign with their heaviest ever home group stage defeat

"It's not like us to be perfectly honest, especially at home in front of our own crowd.

Brown, who was speaking at the opening of a new community pitch in Fife in memory of the late Celtic goalkeeper John Thomson, was part of the Scotland team that famously beat France at PSG's Parc des Princes in 2007, the Scots having also beaten them at Hampden the previous year.

"Nobody in the world expects us to get a result in Paris, "he said of Celtic's task.

"The last time I was over here, I got a result with Scotland so you never know what can happen.

"To do the double-header over France back then was phenomenal because they were one of the best teams floating about in the world at the time and we managed home and away.

"We're here to try and show what we can do in Champions League and to play good, attractive football, not for every team to come over to Scotland and go, 'here we go again, they're going to park the bus' like every other team does in Scotland against us.

"We want to try and express ourselves as well. The manager gives the lads that opportunity to do that further up the park."