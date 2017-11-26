Motherwell v Celtic

Motherwell and Celtic last met in February

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has no injury concerns for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic.

Allan Campbell, Elliott Frear, and Gael Bigirimana are among the players trying to force their way into the team following the league win over Aberdeen.

Right-back Mikael Lustig and midfielder Nir Bitton are doubts for Celtic.

Lustig did not train on Friday after going off early in Celtic's 7-1 Champions League thumping by Paris St Germain.

And Bitton, his replacement that evening, picked up a "slight knock" in the French capital, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Another right-back, Anthony Ralston, is still working his way back from a knee injury, while centre-back Erik Svitachenko has yet to feature in a match-day squad after a knee injury.

Match statistics

Motherwell have never beaten Celtic in their five previous national cup final meetings, dating back to 1931.

The sides most recently contested a final in the 2011 Scottish Cup showpiece, where Neil Lennon claimed his first trophy as Celtic boss after a 3-0 victory.

Celtic are bidding for their 17th League Cup in their 32nd final.

The Steelmen's only League Cup triumph came 67 seasons ago in October 1950, when they beat the Hibernian team of the "Famous Five" era 3-0 at Hampden.

Striker Louis Moult has contributed six of his side's 20-goal haul in the tournament so far, two of them coming in the semi-final win over Rangers.

Celtic meanwhile have racked up 13 goals in just three League Cup matches.

Motherwell midfielder and captain Carl McHugh: "It's a great chance for us to go and do something, and we're going there to win the game.

"What we've done all season is focus on what we can control, the key aspects of our performance that we've done well when we've won games this season. When we do what we're good at, and play to our strengths, we've won a lot of games this season.

"[Beating Aberdeen] was an important result for us because we'd lost the previous two, and just to get us back in that bit of momentum. Not many teams go and win at Pittodrie, so we can take those positives into Sunday."

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong: "Motherwell are in good form, had a very good result up in Aberdeen. We'll be up against a tough side and we'll need to be at our best to get the win.

"Hampden has been a good ground for us - some happy memories, the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals last year were great triumphs for us - but it's another new game, a new opponent, and every game is different.

"Motherwell are a good side. We'll be looking forward to playing them, but having seem them, watch the results come and seeing little clips, and seeing them beat a strong Aberdeen team, they're certainly a side to watch out for."