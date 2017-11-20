Champions League - Group F
Man City19:45Feyenoord
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Feyenoord: Vincent Kompany 'a risk' for Champions League

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany made his fourth Premier League appearance of the season against Leicester

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it could be a "risk" to play defender Vincent Kompany when Feyenoord visit in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City, qualified from Group F, face 12 games in the final six weeks of 2017.

Kompany, 31, returned from a calf injury in Saturday's 2-0 win at Leicester, but Guardiola lost centre-back John Stones to a hamstring injury that could keep him out for six weeks.

"We don't have a big squad," Guardiola said.

"To win the titles we need all the squad, especially important players like John and Vinny.

"We have to play 12 games in a short space of time with only three central defenders, and one of them is a risk in Vincent, who is only just back."

City are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions this season and lead Group F with four wins from four.

They will secure first place in the group if they win and Shakhtar Donetsk do not beat Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri, Napoli's head coach, and Leicester boss Claude Puel have both said that Guardiola's side are the best in Europe.

"For Manchester City, a team that still needs a history in Europe, it is a big win," said Guardiola.

"That doesn't mean we are favourites to win the Champions League but it's nice. It means we are doing some things very well.

"But obviously people usually say the favourite teams are Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and others. But that people put us there, is a big honour. That does not mean we have done anything, because we haven't."

'City almost certain to win Group F'

Gracenote

Analytics company Gracenote Sports has simulated the remainder of the Champions League group stage fixtures one million times, using its Euro Club Index and clubs' results so far to predict who will progress.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis of Gracenote Sports, said: "Manchester City confirmed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League when they won at Napoli three weeks ago.

"City's chance of winning Group F is 98% with only their final opponents Shakhtar Donetsk able to stop them from doing so."

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st November 2017

  • Man CityManchester City19:45FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow17:00NK MariborNK Maribor
  • BesiktasBesiktas17:00FC PortoFC Porto
  • SevillaSevilla19:45LiverpoolLiverpool
  • NapoliNapoli19:45Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
  • MonacoMonaco19:45RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
  • Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia19:45Real MadridReal Madrid
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund19:45TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
View all Champions League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4220133108
2Sevilla42118807
3Spartak Moscow41218535
4NK Maribor4013114-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400123912
2Shakhtar Donetsk43017529
3Napoli410379-23
4Feyenoord4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas431083510
2FC Porto42029726
3RB Leipzig411258-34
4Monaco402237-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham4310103710
2Real Madrid42118537
3B Dortmund402248-42
4Apoel Nicosia402228-62
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired