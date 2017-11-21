Match ends, APOEL Nicosia 0, Real Madrid 6.
Apoel Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid
-
Cristiano Ronaldo broke another Champions League record as holders Real Madrid thrashed Apoel Nicosia to qualify for the last 16.
Ronaldo scored twice in the second half to take his tally to 18 Champions League goals in 2017 - the most in a calendar year.
Real have been on a poor run but were dominant as they picked up their biggest away win in the competition.
Real will face a group winner in the last 16 as Tottenham won Group H.
Spurs' 2-1 win in Dortmund means Mauricio Pochettino's side have wrapped up the group with a game to spare.
Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League in each of his two seasons in charge at Real but his side fell 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.
|Who has qualified for the last 16?
|Paris St-Germain
|Manchester City (group winners)
|Bayern Munich
|Besiktas (group winners)
|Tottenham (group winners)
|Real Madrid
A 3-1 defeat by Spurs at Wembley last time out meant they needed to win in Cyprus to qualify, but that was a formality from the moment Luka Modric volleyed in from 25 yards.
Karim Benzema had scored only twice all season but doubled that tally with two neat finishes inside the area, while defender Nacho also headed in.
Ronaldo headed home Marcelo's cross and then scored from the edge of the area to become the third player in the Champions League era to score in each of the first five games of a season.
He has 18 in his last 10 appearances in the competition - and now 113 in total, 16 ahead of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.
Line-ups
Apoel Nicosia
- 13Pérez
- 29Vouros
- 5Rueda
- 50da Cruz Junior
- 3Lago
- 26Morais BarbosaSubstituted forEbecilioat 66'minutes
- 16Oliveira FrancoSubstituted forFariasat 59'minutes
- 17Zahid
- 20SallaiSubstituted forEfremat 60'minutes
- 46Aloneftis
- 8Poté
Substitutes
- 1Gudiño
- 6Ebecilio
- 7Efrem
- 9de Camargo
- 11Alexandrou
- 25Farias
- 30Merkis
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2CarvajalBooked at 90mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12MarceloSubstituted forHernándezat 58'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 10Modric
- 8KroosSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 59'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMayoralat 64'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 21Mayoral
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
- Attendance:
- 19,705
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, APOEL Nicosia 0, Real Madrid 6.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Georgios Efrem.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Georgios Efrem (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Efstathios Aloneftis.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Corner, APOEL Nicosia. Conceded by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Rueda (APOEL Nicosia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Georgios Efrem with a cross.
Corner, APOEL Nicosia. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Agustín Farías (APOEL Nicosia).
Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Ghayas Zahid (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Efstathios Aloneftis (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL Nicosia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ghayas Zahid.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Georgios Efrem (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mickaël Poté (APOEL Nicosia).
Offside, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nauzet Pérez.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Offside, APOEL Nicosia. Praxitelis Vouros tries a through ball, but Mickaël Poté is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Agustín Farías.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lorenzo Ebecilio (APOEL Nicosia).
Substitution
Substitution, APOEL Nicosia. Lorenzo Ebecilio replaces Nuno Morais.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Karim Benzema.
Delay in match Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).