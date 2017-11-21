Apoel Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid

Luka Modric had not scored for Real since September 2016 but his long-range volley opened the scoring in Cyprus

Cristiano Ronaldo broke another Champions League record as holders Real Madrid thrashed Apoel Nicosia to qualify for the last 16.

Ronaldo scored twice in the second half to take his tally to 18 Champions League goals in 2017 - the most in a calendar year.

Real have been on a poor run but were dominant as they picked up their biggest away win in the competition.

Real will face a group winner in the last 16 as Tottenham won Group H.

Spurs' 2-1 win in Dortmund means Mauricio Pochettino's side have wrapped up the group with a game to spare.

Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League in each of his two seasons in charge at Real but his side fell 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.

Who has qualified for the last 16? Paris St-Germain Manchester City (group winners) Bayern Munich Besiktas (group winners) Tottenham (group winners) Real Madrid

A 3-1 defeat by Spurs at Wembley last time out meant they needed to win in Cyprus to qualify, but that was a formality from the moment Luka Modric volleyed in from 25 yards.

Karim Benzema had scored only twice all season but doubled that tally with two neat finishes inside the area, while defender Nacho also headed in.

Ronaldo headed home Marcelo's cross and then scored from the edge of the area to become the third player in the Champions League era to score in each of the first five games of a season.

He has 18 in his last 10 appearances in the competition - and now 113 in total, 16 ahead of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.