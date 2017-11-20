Eastleigh: Bradley Hudson-Odoi joins on two-month loan from Sutton

From the section

Bradley Hudson-Odoi helped Sutton United to the FA Cup fifth round last season

Eastleigh have signed Bradley Hudson-Odoi on a two-month loan from fellow National League side Sutton United.

The 28-year-old striker featured in Sutton's run to the FA Cup fifth round last season, playing against AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal.

He has recently completed a loan spell at National League South Hampton and Richmond Borough.

Hudson-Odoi will go straight into the Eastleigh squad to face Maidenhead United in the league on Tuesday.

