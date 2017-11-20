BBC Sport - Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo scores 35-yard own goal for Vitesse Arnhem
How did he manage that?! Chelsea loanee scores 35-yard own goal
- From the section Football
Chelsea loanee and Vitesse defender Fankaty Dabo scored a calamitous 35-yard own goal, as his side lost 4-2 to Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.
