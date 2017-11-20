BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Sunderland need to back away from cliff edge
Sunderland need a different direction - Coleman
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman says his new side need to find a "different direction to walk in".
Coleman left his position as Wales boss to take charge of the Wearside club who are in the Championship relegation zone.
