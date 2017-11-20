Joshua Kayode: Rotherham United striker signs first professional contract

Rotherham are eighth in League One following relegation from the Championship last season

Joshua Kayode has signed a first professional contract with Rotherham.

The striker, 17, has signed a deal until the summer of 2020 with the Millers after making two appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

"He has acquitted himself brilliantly both in the first team and reserves' games that he has been involved in," said academy manager Garreth Barker.

"It's great to see another player make the step up and it's a fitting reward for the hard work that he's put in."