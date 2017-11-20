Chris Coleman: Sunderland are 'on the edge of a cliff' says new boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland need to back away from cliff edge - Coleman

Sunderland are "on the edge of a cliff" but "something special awaits", according to new manager Chris Coleman.

The 47-year-old left his position as Wales manager on Friday to take over at the Championship's bottom club who have won only once this season.

"We are rock bottom," Coleman, who will take charge of his first game at Aston Villa on Tuesday, told BBC Newcastle.

"We need to move backwards and find a different direction to walk in. It's as simple as that."

Saturday's 2-2 draw against Millwall saw the Black Cats become the first team in English football history to fail to win in 20 successive home games in all competitions.

They are four points adrift of safety in the Championship, but Coleman is convinced the good times can return to the Stadium of Light.

"It's a great football club," the former Coventry and Fulham boss added.

"It's an opportunity for me to manage a big football club and I wasn't going to pass that up.

"I am under no illusions but I just wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to come here and try to build something and get away from the position we are in.

"I do think there is something special that is waiting to come back to the football club.

"We have to find that magic spice. Someone will do it and if it's not me it will be someone else, but when I was offered the opportunity I thought it would be great if it was me."