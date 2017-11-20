Paul Coutts: Sheffield United midfielder out for the rest of the season with broken leg

Paul Coutts has made 122 appearances for Sheffield United since joining from Derby in January 2015

Midfielder Paul Coutts will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Coutts, 29, suffered the injury in Friday's 3-1 win over Burton Albion.

"He's out of hospital now and he's back home, but it's a season-ending injury for us, which is very disappointing," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He's in a full cast from thigh to toe so now it's just a healing process of the tibia, which he has fractured."

Although he will not play again for the Blades in 2017-18, Coutts did not need an operation on the break, as was first thought.

The central midfielder had been a key player for United, starting 16 of 17 league games this season, and Wilder knows he is a big loss.

"It's a long time out for him, but he'll resume pre-season training with us in the summer and there will be no issues in getting him back," he said.

"He's been an integral part of our success over the last 18 months. His attitude has been outstanding and his play has been absolutely first-class.

"So to lose a big player is disappointing for me as a manager, but more importantly for him when he's in the form of his life."

Wilder believes Samir Carruthers, John Lundstram and Chris Basham are all capable of filling Coutts' position for the rest of the campaign.

United, who are second in the Championship, face Fulham on Tuesday evening and are looking to put pressure on leaders Wolves, who play Leeds on Wednesday.