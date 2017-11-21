Ryan Giggs: Why the ex-Manchester United man divides opinion over the Wales manager job

Giggas had a short tenure in charge of Manchester United after the departure of David Mo yes

Mark Hughes, Gary Speed, Chris Coleman... Ryan Giggs?

The Cardiff-born former Manchester United midfielder had a glittering playing career and won 64 caps for his country.

At first glance the 43-year-old would appear to be the next promising young Wales coach ready to make a name for himself by managing his country.

But there is a feeling among some supporters that despite a sparkling playing CV and valuable experience gained as assistant manager at Old Trafford, Giggs was not wholly committed for Wales, picking and choosing his games.

BBC Sport speaks to his former team-mates, pundits and Wales fans to find out whether he is the right man to succeed Chris Coleman.

'Giggs a good choice for Wales' - Hughes

Having spent his entire club career at Manchester United, winning 34 trophies, Giggs was appointed as a player-coach under manager David Moyes in 2013 and took charge of four games when Moyes was sacked in April 2014.

He also served as an assistant to Louis van Gaal before announcing his departure from the club in July 2016, when Jose Mourinho became manager.

Despite this lack of managerial experience, Stoke boss Mark Hughes, a former Manchester United and international team-mate of Giggs, said he would "recommend him" for the job.

"Giggs would be a good choice," Hughes told BBC 5 live. "I know from my experience of getting the Welsh job early in my career, they weren't ideal circumstances if I'm honest.

"But as a very young manager finding my way, all that was a learning experience for myself and I found it invaluable."

Savage (left) and Giggs were international colleagues for Wales

Robbie Savage - another former team-mate of Giggs at international level - does not think his lack of experience should count against him.

"If Ryan Giggs were to want the job and to get interviewed, to have a legend like him managing the country would be a fantastic opportunity," Savage told BBC Wales.

"You could imagine the youngsters looking up to him in the dressing room so you've got to think about that.

"We've seen how we as a group reacted to Mark Hughes and that was his first managerial job with no experience whatsoever. We've also seen how Chris Coleman's done and how the lads responded to him."

'Giggs turned his back on Wales' - what some fans say

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Coleman: Farewell to a Welsh managerial hero

When Coleman resigned as Wales manager on Friday night, Welsh fans thanked the most successful manager in their history using #DiolchChris on social media.

But within 10 minutes of Coleman's announcement, the first #AnyoneButGiggs tweet was also sent.

Over the past 72 hours, 220 people have used this hashtag, with a reach of over 200,000 Twitter users, according to social media analytic tool Spredfast.

While that's not huge numbers, is it indicative of a wider sentiment among Welsh fans?

"In my opinion Giggs turned his back on his country," says Wales football supporter Tommie Collins of the man who retired from playing for Wales in 2007, seven years before he hung up his boots at United.

"He only played 64 games for Wales. If he'd kept going he could have helped in bringing through so many of the young lads.

"He has had no interest in Wales since he's retired - to retire from his country and then play for Team GB [at the London 2012 Olympics, aged 38] - it doesn't make sense. I don't want him near the job.

"At the moment and the way he's treated Wales in the past, he's not the right man."

Coleman succeeded the late Gary Speed as Wales boss in 2012

Giggs scored 12 goals in his 15-year international career for Wales and was named as captain for his final game - a Euro 2008 qualifier against the Czech Republic in June 2007.

But after making his debut against Germany in 1991 he did not play in a friendly until Wales' first match at the Millennium Stadium - against Finland in 2000..

And writing in his autobiography, Giggs explained: "At that time, whenever I played two games in one week I always seemed to pick up an injury, so [Alex Ferguson] and I sat down and looked at it game by game. If the international was a friendly, the feeling was that I didn't have to play."

Russell Todd, founder of Pel-droed Wales international football podcast, reckons that his decision to pull out of so many friendlies is a big negative.

"Personally, he's not for me," he said. "There's a rich irony that if he were to be appointed then his first games and tournaments would be in the China Cup in March, which as a player he wouldn't have given a second thought about not playing in.

"I don't think he's a very credible candidate, irrespective of what badges he's done and his coaching credentials - which have largely gone untested.

"Coleman had his critics as well so people can be won over, all it takes is a couple of wins and football fans are quite fickle at the end of the day."

'Giggs could yet win adoration' - what the pundits say

BBC Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray

BBC Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray fielded some strong social media comments after an on-air conversation about the next Wales boss:

"We were talking on air about possible successors to Chris Coleman, and I was asked which route I thought the Football Association of Wales (FAW) would take - chiefly between Ryan Giggs and Tony Pulis.

"Bearing only those two in mind, I suggested that I thought they would be more inclined to go for Giggs, and that he (of the two) would be the popular choice. BBC Radio 5 Live then tweeted to that effect - cue social media meltdown!

"I realised that Giggs hadn't always been popular with a number of Welsh football supporters due, amongst other things, to a perceived lack of commitment to international duty in his playing days, but hadn't reckoned at all with just how strong the depth of feeling was against him.

"Many were seething with anger at use of the word "popular", and - even taking into account that social media often brings out only one vitriolic side of many an argument - it's clearly evident that the majority of Wales fans wouldn't entertain him being appointed.

"Something for the FAW to think about? That's up to them. As an Englishman I'm content to observe developments from the outside."

Ryan Giggs made 64 appearances for Wales between 1991 and 2007

Rob Phillips, BBC Wales football correspondent:

"For a football legend, Ryan Giggs undoubtedly splits opinion among Wales fans. It all stems from his perceived lack of commitment to the Wales national team during his heyday as a player.

"He was infamous for not attending friendlies. Who knows whether ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had something to do with that? Whatever the reason, Giggs' reputation suffers with some because of it.

"The FA of Wales would consider that Giggs would be able to walk into the midst of a now successful squad and command respect. Mark Hughes - an advocate of Giggs for the post - is the shining light. He had no managerial experience when he became Wales boss, but his stature helped transform the set-up, even though he could not qualify the nation for a major tournament finals.

"Chris Coleman did reach the holy grail by guiding Wales to the Euro 2016 finals. But its easy to forget he had his critics when first appointed and early in his reign.

"Maybe Giggs the manager could yet win that adoration."

'It has to be a Welshman' - the other candidates

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleman wants Welshman to succeed him

Whoever the FAW chose to appoint, there has been vocal support in Wales for Coleman's successor to be Welsh.

Coleman himself voiced this sentiment in his Sunderland press conference on Monday, and Savage said the players' reactions to passionate Welshmen Hughes and Coleman have shown the next boss "has to be a Welshman".

But who are the other candidates?

Newport-born Tony Pulis was sacked as West Brom head coach just 72 hours after Coleman left his position and has been linked with managing his country.

Former striker John Hartson said he "would walk on broken glass" for the job, while ex-Wales forward Craig Bellamy said it would be "the pinnacle" to become the boss.

There have been various others linked with the job too - including a couple of non-Welshmen.

But who gets your vote?

VOTE