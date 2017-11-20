Kevin Nolan: Notts County are still a team in transition

Kevin Nolan was appointed in January when Notts were a point clear of the League Two relegation zone

Manager Kevin Nolan believes Notts County are still not the finished article despite being two points clear at the top of League Two.

Notts beat Cheltenham 3-1 on Saturday for an 11th win of the season.

"We will keep working away as we know how hard it is and we are not pretending we have got it or cracked it," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"As I keep saying, we are a team in transition who is trying to work hard to maintain a fantastic start."

Two goals from top scorer Jorge Grant to take his tally to 13 to the season helped give the Magpies a 2-1 lead, with Shaun Brisley's header securing the three points.

But Nolan refused to get carried away, instead underlining the need to get enough points to avoid relegation.

"If we can keep doing well and get to 50 points as quickly as possible then we can reassess," the 35-year-old added.

"Then we can start looking at other targets and what we want from this season."

Notts return to action on Tuesday when they travel to 17th-placed Yeovil.