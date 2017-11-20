Plymouth Argyle's 'terrible defending' angers manager Derek Adams after 4-0 loss

Derek Adams had seen his side win three of their previous four games before Saturday's loss

Derek Adams says 'terrible defending' was the reason his Plymouth Argyle side lost 4-0 at home to Oxford United.

The Pilgrims were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Edwards was shown a straight red card after conceding a 14th-minute penalty which led to the first goal.

Oxford struck three times in the second half as Argyle lost by four goals at home for the second time this season.

"The goals were far too easily given away, the way that some of the players waltzed around our players," he said.

The loss ended a six-game unbeaten rum for Adams' side which had seen Plymouth move off the bottom of the League Two table.

"The three goals we conceded in the second half are terrible defending," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We can probably say that if it was a penalty, the first goal was exactly the same."

Adams added: "We've had a lot of praise defensively and how well we've defended, but the three goals in the second half were far too easy from my point of view.

"We did have to change the back four after the sending off, but we should still be defending better."