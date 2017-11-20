Oxford United: Pep Clotet praises character of side to end winless run

Pep Clotet was appointed Oxford United manager in July

Oxford United manager Pep Clotet praised the fighting character of his squad after they ended a winless run in emphatic fashion against Plymouth.

The U's comprehensively beat Argyle 4-0 on Saturday for a first win in seven games in all competitions.

The victory came after a tough week off the field with injuries to defender Curtis Nelson and midfielder Rob Hall.

"The players have put that disappointment right with a fantastic performance," Clotet told BBC Sport.

The win at Plymouth also moved Oxford to within two points of the League One play-off positions.

"We had a lot going forward, but we were superb in defence as well," Clotet told BBC Radio Oxford. "The mentality of the team has always been superb.

"They've worked very hard to correct their mistakes with a great attitude. We've been in a tough moment as a team, but everyone has been united and committed."