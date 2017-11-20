Irish Premiership: Coleraine not panicking despite reduced lead

Coleraine's 2-1 defeat at Linfield was their first in this season's Irish Premiership

Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Ards; Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders Date: Tuesday, 21 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates, report and video highlights on BBC Sport website.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says his players will not panic despite their lead at the top of the Premiership being cut by six points in a week.

The Bannsiders, whose unbeaten run was ended by champions Linfield last weekend, now have a two-point lead going into Tuesday's game against Ards.

Third-placed Crusaders travel to Dungannon Swifts on the same evening.

"Nobody is invincible in football. We lost three points last week - no more, no less," said Kearney.

"On another day we could have got something from that game.

"We did not start well and it took us until half-time to get to grips with the game.

"It is up to the players now to produce a response in what will be a tough match against Ards.

"We have to learn the lesson that you can't turn up for half a game and take that into Tuesday.

"A lot was made about the unbeaten record by those outside the dressing room.

"But inside, it was not discussed. It was just about getting three points from the next game ."

Chris Hegarty's goal earned Dungannon a 1-1 draw away to Crusaders in September

Crusaders, runners-up last year after two titles on the trot, go into their match at Dungannon on the back of four straight league victories.

Victory at Stangmore Park would put the north Belfast men one point behind second-placed Glenavon.

Dungannon have lost four of their last five and are eighth in the Irish Premiership table.

"Dungannon are a team I have admired. I like the way they do things, the way they pass the ball," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"On their day, they are a magnificent side.

"They have lost some top quality players but have been slowly replacing them.

"We will treat them with the respect they thoroughly deserve. They came to Seaview earlier in the season and got a draw and played particularly well.

"It is never easy for us at Dungannon. We will be going there fighting and taking the game to them."