Premier League predictions: Lawro v 'Mans Not Hot' star Michael Dapaah - aka Big Shaq

Liverpool dominated the head-to-head table between the Premier League's top six last season - but what sort of performance will we see from the Reds when they play Chelsea on Saturday?

Jurgen Klopp's side thumped Arsenal in September but that is their only win against the teams around them in the table so far in 2017-18, and they have had heavy defeats at Manchester City and Tottenham.

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson thinks home advantage will make a difference this time, though, and says: "I always expect Liverpool to raise their game against the big teams at Anfield."

Lawro is going for a 2-1 Liverpool win - do you agree? You can make your own predictions now, take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

Lawro scored 120 points in week 11, which leaves him in 2,277th place out of more than 270,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro takes on comedian and rapper Michael Dapaah, aka Big Shaq, for this weekend's fixtures.

The man behind 'Fire in the Booth' has racked up more than 51 million YouTube views and 20 million streams, and his single 'Mans Not Hot' is in in the top 10 of the charts.

Michael's appearance on Fire in the Booth as Roadman Shaq went viral back in September.

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus are among the footballers who have been filmed singing along to it and Dapaah told BBC Sport: "It is nice to know they are singing the track.

"It was created for everyone to enjoy themselves. It is entertainment - banter and music fused together and it is great to see it touch different age groups in different locations."

Dapaah is friends with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and recently played Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck at Fifa.

"He won by the skin of his teeth," Dapaah explained. "But that is because he played Big Shaq. If he played Michael, it would have been a different story. I will get him next time."

Dapaah is a former stadium announcer at Selhurst Park but his local side Crystal Palace are not the only Premier League team he follows.

"I grew up supporting Manchester United but I am a south London boy from Croydon so I still love Crystal Palace as well," he added. "I am a bit split right now, in between the two."

Premier League predictions - week 12 Result Lawro Dapaah FRIDAY West Ham v Leicester x-x 1-1 2-1 SATURDAY Crystal Palace v Stoke x-x 1-2 1-0 Man Utd v Brighton x-x 2-0 4-1 Newcastle v Watford x-x 1-1 2-2 Swansea v Bournemouth x-x 0-2 1-0 Tottenham v West Brom x-x 2-0 2-0 Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Southampton v Everton x-x 2-0 1-3 Burnley v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-2 Huddersfield v Man City x-x 0-2 1-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

West Ham v Leicester (20:00 GMT)

It was interesting to be at Vicarage Road to watch West Ham lose at Watford in David Moyes' first game in charge.

I spoke to Moyes afterwards and he admitted that the Hammers did not play well. He was right, but they still had better chances than Watford did. It was amazing they did not score at least one of them.

Media playback is not supported on this device David Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers' performance

It was obvious to me that the West Ham players are very short on confidence.

Even a draw against Leicester would be something to build on and I think the most important thing for Moyes in his first home game in charge is that they do not lose.

The pace of Foxes striker Jamie Vardy will cause them problems, so I am expecting the Hammers to flood their midfield and make themselves difficult to break down.

Yes, they will need to create chances too in front of their own fans but, as we saw on Sunday, I don't think that will be a problem, and I don't think Moyes needs to worry about the reaction he will get from the supporters either.

Going by their chants and banners during the Watford game - and also from what the fans I spoke to afterwards had to say - they are unhappy with the board, not him.

As for Leicester, they were a little bit unlucky in their defeat against Manchester City last week because they should have been playing against 10 men for most of the game - Vincent Kompany should have been sent off after two minutes for a foul on Vardy.

That was Claude Puel's first defeat, in his third game in charge of Leicester, and the Foxes look exactly what they are, which is a side that are comfortable in mid-table.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dapaah's prediction: 2-1

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace v Stoke

Sooner or later, the improved performances we have been seeing from Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson are going to turn into wins.

I just don't see it happening against Stoke, though.

The Potters are also on the up - they have put together a three-game unbeaten run, and they are scoring goals again too.

Mark Hughes' side tend to go on runs which are either very good or very bad, and I see them continuing their recent form.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Dapaah's prediction: 1-0

Man Utd v Brighton

Brighton look as if they belong in the Premier League - with the manner of Monday's draw with Stoke being further proof of that.

The way the Seagulls came back for a point after twice going behind shows their belief along with the character and organisation I would associate with a Chris Hughton side.

Even so, for them to go to Old Trafford and get something is an awfully big ask.

Paul Pogba added a different dimension to Manchester United's attack when he returned from injury against Newcastle and he galvanises his team-mates too.

United look a lot more like scoring when Pogba is in the side, and I don't see Brighton holding out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dapaah's prediction: 4-1

Newcastle v Watford

I was very impressed by Watford after watching them beat West Ham. The Hornets use the ball well, especially down the flanks, and they have plenty of ideas when they come forward.

Newcastle's mistake against Manchester United was probably taking the lead. They did create another very good chance when they were 1-0 up, but Jacob Murphy missed it, and they were well beaten in the end.

That made it three defeats on the spin for the Magpies, and I do not think their manager Rafael Benitez will want to risk a fourth. I am expecting this game to be very tight, and the points to be shared.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dapaah's prediction: 2-2

Swansea v Bournemouth

Swansea are in big trouble at the bottom of the table. Many of their problems seem to stem from their transfer business over the summer and their failure to invest the £45m they got from Everton for playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson on improving the squad.

Nor have they replaced striker Fernando Llorente, who left to join Tottenham.

Media playback is not supported on this device Burnley 2-0 Swansea: We need to break cycle - Paul Clement

I thought Swansea manager Paul Clement spoke really well after his side's defeat by Burnley because he did not try to dodge the issue, but the mood among their fans is bleak.

The Swansea players seem very low on confidence, in stark contrast to Bournemouth who have won three of their past four matches after taking four points from their first eight games.

That turnaround in form is not a surprise, though. We already knew the Cherries are a team with a lot of attacking talent, and when they play well they get results.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dapaah's prediction: 1-0

Tottenham v West Brom

If he is still in charge, I am not expecting West Brom caretaker manager Gary Megson to try to change much about the Baggies' style of play following Tony Pulis' departure.

Tottenham bounced back from the disappointment of their derby defeat by Arsenal by beating Borussia Dortmund, and I think they will win this one pretty comfortably too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Big Shaq's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

Eden Hazard has been fantastic for Chelsea in recent weeks, and his side are on a run of four straight wins in the Premier League.

But the Blues are going to have to put together a much longer winning streak if they are going to catch up with leaders Manchester City, and I don't see them doing that.

It is very close between the pack of five teams that are below City, and they have been taking points off each other all season - which suits City fine.

Premier League top six head-to-head 2017-18 Pos/team P W D L F A Pts 1. Man City 3 3 0 0 9 8 9 2. Chelsea 4 2 1 1 3 1 7 3. Man Utd 3 1 1 1 1 0 4 4. Liverpool 4 1 1 2 5 -4 4 5. Arsenal 4 1 1 2 3 -4 4 6. Tottenham 4 1 0 3 5 -1 3

It will be interesting to see what the chasing pack do in January if they are still bunched together then.

Normally that transfer window is more about the teams near the bottom of the table but this season who the top teams buy - and especially who they sell - is going to make a big difference to who finishes in the top four.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dapaah's prediction: 2-2

SUNDAY

Southampton v Everton (13:30 GMT)

Yes, there was contact when Everton striker Oumar Niasse went down in the area during their draw against Crystal Palace last week, but I think it was correct to punish him for diving.

These incidents are always going to be contentious but people have had enough of seeing players throw themselves to the ground inside the area and, if you want to stop that from happening, then you have got to start somewhere.

I think this could be the tipping point because now people know what they can expect.

Niasse will be suspended for this game, but even if he was available I would not see Everton's poor away form changing - even against a team struggling for goals the way Southampton are.

The Toffees have taken only three points from six games on the road this season and, although I admire David Unsworth's approach of always picking a team that has a real go at sides, I do not see them having any success against Saints.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dapaah's prediction: 1-3

Burnley v Arsenal (14:00 GMT)

Burnley's good form continued with their win against Swansea last weekend, and the Clarets deserve all the plaudits they are getting because they are playing some good football too.

I am looking forward to seeing how Arsenal try to deal with Sean Dyche's side, who are level on points with them in the table.

Going to Turf Moor will be a real test of the Gunners' resolve after their impressive win over Tottenham in the north London derby.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham: Wenger 'very proud' of Gunners performance

Mesut Ozil was great for Arsene Wenger's side in that game but his issue is not his quality, it is his consistency.

Ozil has got to hit that level of performance and influence in seven out of every 10 games he plays, not one in five - which he seems to do at present.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dapaah's prediction: 1-2

Huddersfield v Man City (16:00 GMT)

Manchester City did not play particularly well against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday but that doesn't matter - they still won, which is what counts.

Pep Guardiola's side have now won 17 matches in a row and they were never going to play brilliantly in all of them, but they have shown they can still get the job done even when they don't hit the heights.

Huddersfield showed last month against Manchester United what they can do at home against the top teams if they get off to a good start.

But United did not turn up until the second half of that game, and I don't see City making the same mistake.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dapaah's prediction: 1-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of games, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 120 points.

He beat actor Will Ferrell, who got three correct results, including one perfect score, giving him 60 points.

Total scores after week 12 Lawro 1090 Guests 950

Lawro v Guests P12 W6 D1 L5

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson** 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 91 Lawro (average after 12 weeks) 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Will Ferrell, Non Stanford 50 Steve Cram, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

**Anderson and Moeen both provided predictions on week nine, but only Anderson's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, and week five v Non Stanford)