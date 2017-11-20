Eastleigh: Richard Hill suggests fans should look at their own performance

Richard Hill returned for a second spell as Eastleigh manager in February

Eastleigh manager Richard Hill suggested the club's supporters might wish to look at their own performance after his side's latest defeat.

The Spitfires were beaten 2-0 at home to Barrow to slip to 18th in the National League table.

"I'm not sure how productive it is them booing at the end of a game," 54-year-old Hill told BBC Radio Solent. "But, they're entitled to their opinion."

Eastleigh have won just once in their past five league matches.

Hill also saw his side knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth qualifying round last month in a campaign where they have so far struggled for consistency.

But, despite criticising another poor defensive display from his players, Hill suggested disquiet among some fans was also a problem.

"They'll (supporters) always point the finger at our performances and rightly so, but sometimes supporters have to look at their performance," he said.

"I can pick a few games out this season where their performance wasn't particularly good."