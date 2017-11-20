Callum Wilson: Bournemouth hat-trick striker rues missed chance of fourth goal

Callum Wilson's first Premier League hat-trick came against West Ham in August 2015

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson was more frustrated not to score a fourth goal against Huddersfield rather than take the praise for his hat-trick.

Wilson netted his second career Premier League hat-trick as the Cherries beat Huddersfield 4-0 on Saturday.

But the 25-year-old was still critical of himself for spurning the opportunity to score four against the Terriers.

"I squared the ball to Dan Gosling towards the end when I probably should have shot myself," he told BBC Sport.

Wilson, who returned from his second cruciate knee ligament injury of his career last month, headed in his first against Huddersfield before neat finishes in either half completed his hat-trick.

But, an unselfish act to play in team-mate Gosling towards full-time rather than shoot himself was at the forefront of his mind after the game.

"Out of all of them, that was probably my easiest chance," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It kind of overshadows it because as a striker you want to score as many goals as possible and I won't get many better chances to score four goals in a game.

"I put so much pressure on myself and I'm my own worst critic. I analyse anything I do and probably for the first 20 minutes I wasn't at my best, but the first goal got us going."