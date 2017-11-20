Cody Cooke: Truro City boss backs top scorer after red card at Hungerford Town

Cody Cooke has scored eight goals in National League South this season

Truro City boss Lee Hodges has backed top scorer Cody Cooke after he was sent off in their win at Hungerford Town.

Cooke was given a straight red for a dangerous challenge midway through the first half of the 1-0 win.

Hungerford defender Rhys Taylor's own goal was the difference between the sides as City moved within a point of the top of National League South.

"If anyone knows Cody Cooke he's not malicious in any way, shape or form," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was a crazy game really, it wasn't even a dirty game and there were quote a few bookings and two sendings off," added Hodges after Hungerford were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes.

"Cody Cooke has done ever so well, he let the ball run and he's run 20 or 30 yards and it just over run and he stuck his leg out to try and reach to get in, the boy's gone down and he's been sent off straight away."

City are on a good run of form having beaten previous leaders Dartford after losing at League One Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup first round.

Third-placed City face a crucial game on Tuesday as they travel to second-placed Braintree Town.