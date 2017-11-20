Tony Vance: Guernsey FC boss unhappy despite beating Shoreham 5-2

Ross Allen has scored eight goals in Guernsey FC's last six matches

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has criticised his team despite registering a 5-2 win over Shoreham.

Two goals from Ross Allen and an own goal from Niall O'Hagan put the Green Lions 3-0 up at half-time.

But Shoreham brought it back to 3-2 before Jamie Dodd and a third from Allen in the final 11 minutes sealed a fourth win in seven games.

"I didn't particularly enjoy today, We could have done things a lot better, I thought they were unlucky," Vance said.

"Yes we could have had a lot of goals, but so could they. We needed to sort our shape out a lot better in the first half and our ball retention and playing forward with the ball was not what it needed to be," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The win saw Guernsey rise to 15th in Isthmian League Division One South while Shoreham remain bottom of the table.

"I thought last year we were unlucky with a lot of results, today I feel sorry for them because it thought they don't deserve to be where tie are, they created a lot of chances against us," Vance added.

"Is that their good play or us being poor? I look at ourselves here and we need to have been better."

Vance did praise record goalscorer Allen, who scored three or more goals for the 28th time in his Guernsey FC career, although it was his first hat-trick since December 2015.

"He could have had a hatful," said Vance.

"He hasn't had his shooting boots on over the last few games, but I think he's now banged in six or seven in.

"He's missed some chances, which is frustrating for him, but he's got that knack of putting the ball in the back of the net, so whilst he didn't have one of his better games, he's walked away with a hat-trick and that says a lot about him."