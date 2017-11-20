Scottish Cup: Derbies in fourth round, Celtic v Brechin, Fraserburgh v Rangers

Hearts lost to Hibernian in the season's first Premiership Edinburgh derby

Holders Celtic will meet Brechin City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup while Hearts will host Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

There will also be a Lanarkshire derby between Motherwell and Hamilton Academical.

The third all-Premiership tie will be between Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Last season's runners-up Aberdeen welcome St Mirren and Rangers will visit Fraserburgh, with ties to be played on 20 and 21 January.

Premiership teams enter at the fourth round.

It is the third season in a row that Hearts have met Hibs at home in the tournament, with Hibs winning the past two ties in replays at Easter Road.

St Mirren were the most convincing third-round winners, beating Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 7-1

No Lowland League or junior sides progressed beyond the third round but four from the Highland League, including three who knocked out League One teams on Saturday, continued in the competition.

As well as Fraserburgh's tie, Formartine United meet fellow Highland League side Cove Rangers and Brora Rangers visit East Fife.

The winner of Montrose's third-round replay against Queen of the South on Tuesday will host Premiership Partick Thistle.

There are all-Championship ties between Dunfermline Athletic and Greenock Morton and between Livingston and Falkirk.

Celtic beat Aberdeen in last season's final to complete a domestic treble

Ayr host Arbroath, St Johnstone visit Albion Rovers, Dundee take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dumbarton are at Peterhead while Alloa Athletic welcome Dundee United.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Ayr United v Arbroath

Albion Rovers v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Livingston v Falkirk

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Formartine United v Cove Rangers

Montrose or Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Celtic v Brechin City

Peterhead v Dumbarton

East Fife v Brora Rangers

Alloa Athetic v Dundee United

Fraserburgh v Rangers

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Ties to be played on 20 and 21 January