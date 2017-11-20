Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Partick Thistle, West Brom, Motherwell, Scotland, Stoke, Sunderland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, who remains Rangers' preferred candidate after Wales boss Chris Coleman turned down a move to Ibrox to take over at Sunderland, and Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill, who is wanted by Scotland, are the two leading candidates for the West Bromwich Albion manager's job if the English Premier League club decide to sack Tony Pulis. (Scottish Sun)

Talks between the Scottish FA and Michael O'Neill about the national manager's job are on hold after the death of the Northern Ireland manager's mother, Patricia. (Daily Record, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack insists that caretaker manager Graeme Murty was not to blame for Saturday's home defeat by Hamilton Academical and that not having a permanent manager in place had no bearing on the result. (Evening Times)

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack says he and his Rangers team-mates can have no complaints if their big-game mentality is being questioned after Saturday's home loss to Hamilton Accies. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that he is likely to make signings in the January transfer window to compensate for four players - Australia midfielder Tom Rogic, Sweden defender Mikael Lustig, Costa Rica right-back Cristian Gamboa and Denmark centre-half Erik Sviatchenko - likely to be ruled out of the early rounds of next season's Champions League because of their participation at this summer's World Cup finals. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam says he has until Christmas to force himself back into the Stoke City team or he could be allowed to leave the English Premier League club in January. (Stoke Sentinel)

Midfielder Charlie Adam, who has spent the season on the Stoke City bench, has been told by manager Mark Hughes that he cannot leave in January if it leaves his squad short of cover. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Partick Thistle have called for an extensive review by the Scottish Professional Football League after the decision about whether Sunday's match against Hearts could go ahead was left until shortly before kick-off as Tynecastle Stadium awaited a safety certificate following the reconstruction of the main stand. (The Herald)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has accused the Scottish Professional Football League of a dereliction of duty in failing to prevent the uncertainty that surrounded the re-opening of Tynecastle Stadium ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Manager Alan Archibald says the wait Partick Thistle had to endure before their game against Hearts was given the go-ahead would never have been allowed to happen to Celtic or Rangers. (Evening Times)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has defended her club's handling of the re-opening of their new £12m stand, saying the Edinburgh outfit were in constant contact with Sunday's opponents, Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Hearts have announced a profit of £2.3m for the financial year ending June 2017, despite spending £6.9m on the redevelopment of Tynecastle Stadium. (Daily Express, print edition)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson does not believe that Scottish League Cup final referee Craig Thomson will be influenced by Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers' attack on their opponents' tough-tackling style. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

French club Racing Metro are believed to be Finn Russell's destination after the Scotland fly-half confirmed that he is leaving Glasgow Warriors this summer. (The Herald)

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen says Scotland can become a major force after the All Blacks' narrow win at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

Heartbroken Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg reckons the current Scotland team can go on to greatness after their narrow defeat by New Zealand on Saturday. (The Herald)

Edinburgh's Bruce Mouat made curling history when he and his team became the first Scottish men's team to win a Grand Slam event in Canada at The Boost National in Ontario, beating Korea's Team Kim 9-4 in the final. (The Herald)