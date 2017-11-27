Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Brentford

QPR's Luke Freeman scored the equaliser in the fourth minute of added time

Matt Smith and Luke Freeman scored injury-time goals to rescue a dramatic point as QPR drew 2-2 with west London rivals Brentford.

Two goals from Lasse Vibe, a fine turn and finish for the opener and a coolly slotted second, looked enough to condemn QPR to a fourth straight loss.

Smith gave the hosts late hope, nodding home in the 93rd minute after Daniel Bentley failed to collect a corner.

A minute later Freeman levelled it, turning home from Smith's knockdown.

Both goals came after a number of R's fans left Loftus Road early as Ian Holloway's men looked set for more London derby disappointment at home this season, having lost to Fulham and drawn with Millwall in the Championship, with the Bees also knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.

Despite failing to leave with all three points, Brentford moved up to 14th in the table, two places and two points above QPR.

In an even first half, Sergi Canos went closest to opening the scoring, forcing QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies into a diving save to his left.

Immediately after the break Idrissa Sylla had a flicked effort come off the crossbar after meeting a Josh Scowen header from a corner.

Soon after, Vibe put the Bees ahead and the Dane added a second in the 81st minute.

In an enthralling finish, Smithies kept a deflected Ollie Watkins shot out with what proved a decisive intervention as Smith and Freeman pounced with late goals.

Brentford have now lost 18 points from winning positions in the Championship this season, although Dean Smith's side have only lost one of their last 12 league games.

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"I've seen a fair few things, even in my time in nearly 2,000 games as a player and a manager.

"I'm pleased with the never-say-die attitude. Their first goal was clearly offside and you expect a referee and a crew of that standard to get that right.

"Their fans were crowing and then some of our fans go. We have always got to believe and we dug it out. My team feels elated."

Brentford manager Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:

"Officials didn't do their jobs and we didn't do our jobs in the penalty box.

"There was a clear foul on Ollie Watkins in the middle of the pitch and it doesn't get given. We switched off from the short corner and Daniel Bentley should do better.

"Then they win the ball from the kick-off and Romaine Sawyers pulls out of a challenge and gets a foul given against him. I feel frustrated and aggrieved.

"We've dropped two points because of the officials."