Antonio Conte is first choice for Italian Football Federation boss

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are third in the Premier League

Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio has hinted that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be his first choice to be the new Azzurri coach.

Conte left the job for Chelsea after Euro 2016, but replacement Giampiero Ventura was sacked after Italy lost to Sweden in the World Cup play-off.

"[Massimiliano] Allegri, [Roberto] Mancini, [Carlo] Ancelotti... I say getting warmer," Tavecchio told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"And Conte? Fire."

Juventus boss Allegri has said he wants to be Italy boss one day but "not at this moment" and while former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is the Zenit St Petersburg boss, Carlo Ancelotti is available after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

Former Juventus boss Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title last season after leaving Italy, who he led to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

However there are regular reports that he is not happy at Stamford Bridge.

Tavecchio blamed former Torino boss Ventura for the Azzurri's failure to reach a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

"It is all the fault of Ventura, he chose the staff, he has done all of it. We as a federation have never interfered."