Fenerbahce 4-1 Sivasspor
-
- From the section European Football
Roberto Soldado scored a hat-trick after coming on in the 61st minute in Fenerbahce's win over Sivasspor.
The 32-year-old ex-Tottenham and Spain striker had failed to score in his opening 10 games for Fener following his summer move from Villarreal.
But, with the score at 1-1, he netted an acrobatic volley from close range seconds after Spurs loanee Vincent Janssen hit the bar twice.
He then scored twice more, clinching his hat-trick from eight yards out.
Soldado is the second ex-Spurs player to score three in a Turkish Super Lig game this weekend, following Emmanuel Adebayor's haul for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray on Saturday.
Line-ups
Fenerbahçe
- 1Demirel
- 19OzbayrakliBooked at 54mins
- 37Skrtel
- 33Neustädter
- 6KöybasiBooked at 89mins
- 5TopalBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGuctekinat 86'minutes
- 89De Souza Dias
- 17Dirar
- 20de Paula
- 92ChahechouheSubstituted forSoldadoat 61'minutes
- 23JanssenSubstituted forEkiciat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 8Tufan
- 11Ekici
- 18Kameni
- 53Guveli
- 54Ersu
- 60Samed Karakoc
- 66Guctekin
- 99Soldado
Sivasspor
- 93Rochet
- 18Evangelista dos SantosBooked at 55mins
- 6Bjärsmyr
- 4Djakov
- 58ErdalBooked at 64mins
- 88N'DingaBooked at 63mins
- 14Bifouma KoulossaBooked at 64mins
- 37ArslanBooked at 71mins
- 23RybalkaSubstituted forSimsekat 71'minutes
- 54KilincSubstituted forCyriacat 80'minutes
- 2KonéSubstituted forDemirat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Guzel
- 8Yandas
- 9Demir
- 11Keles
- 15Acar
- 17Bilgic
- 25Simsek
- 27Özdemir
- 85Medjani
- 90Cyriac
- Referee:
- Yasar Kemal Ugurlu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17