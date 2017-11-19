Fenerbahce 4-1 Sivasspor

Roberto Soldado's last hat-trick came for Spurs against Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013

Roberto Soldado scored a hat-trick after coming on in the 61st minute in Fenerbahce's win over Sivasspor.

The 32-year-old ex-Tottenham and Spain striker had failed to score in his opening 10 games for Fener following his summer move from Villarreal.

But, with the score at 1-1, he netted an acrobatic volley from close range seconds after Spurs loanee Vincent Janssen hit the bar twice.

He then scored twice more, clinching his hat-trick from eight yards out.

Soldado is the second ex-Spurs player to score three in a Turkish Super Lig game this weekend, following Emmanuel Adebayor's haul for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray on Saturday.