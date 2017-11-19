Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe4Sivasspor1

Fenerbahce 4-1 Sivasspor

Roberto Soldado
Roberto Soldado's last hat-trick came for Spurs against Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013

Roberto Soldado scored a hat-trick after coming on in the 61st minute in Fenerbahce's win over Sivasspor.

The 32-year-old ex-Tottenham and Spain striker had failed to score in his opening 10 games for Fener following his summer move from Villarreal.

But, with the score at 1-1, he netted an acrobatic volley from close range seconds after Spurs loanee Vincent Janssen hit the bar twice.

He then scored twice more, clinching his hat-trick from eight yards out.

Soldado is the second ex-Spurs player to score three in a Turkish Super Lig game this weekend, following Emmanuel Adebayor's haul for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray on Saturday.

Line-ups

Fenerbahçe

  • 1Demirel
  • 19OzbayrakliBooked at 54mins
  • 37Skrtel
  • 33Neustädter
  • 6KöybasiBooked at 89mins
  • 5TopalBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGuctekinat 86'minutes
  • 89De Souza Dias
  • 17Dirar
  • 20de Paula
  • 92ChahechouheSubstituted forSoldadoat 61'minutes
  • 23JanssenSubstituted forEkiciat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 8Tufan
  • 11Ekici
  • 18Kameni
  • 53Guveli
  • 54Ersu
  • 60Samed Karakoc
  • 66Guctekin
  • 99Soldado

Sivasspor

  • 93Rochet
  • 18Evangelista dos SantosBooked at 55mins
  • 6Bjärsmyr
  • 4Djakov
  • 58ErdalBooked at 64mins
  • 88N'DingaBooked at 63mins
  • 14Bifouma KoulossaBooked at 64mins
  • 37ArslanBooked at 71mins
  • 23RybalkaSubstituted forSimsekat 71'minutes
  • 54KilincSubstituted forCyriacat 80'minutes
  • 2KonéSubstituted forDemirat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Guzel
  • 8Yandas
  • 9Demir
  • 11Keles
  • 15Acar
  • 17Bilgic
  • 25Simsek
  • 27Özdemir
  • 85Medjani
  • 90Cyriac
Referee:
Yasar Kemal Ugurlu

Match Stats

Home TeamFenerbahçeAway TeamSivasspor
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th November 2017

View all Turkish Super Lig scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray1282227141326
2Istanbul Basaksehir128222314926
3Besiktas126421912722
4Kayserispor126421914522
5Fenerbahçe125522517820
6Sivasspor126151819-119
7Bursaspor125342215718
8Göztepe S.K.125342221118
9Akhisarspor125341819-118
10Alanyaspor125252522317
11Trabzonspor124442326-316
12Yeni Malatyaspor124261620-414
13Antalyaspor123451421-713
14Kasimpasa S.K.113351821-312
15Konyaspor123271216-411
16Kardemir Karabükspor112271219-78
17Osmanlispor122281726-98
18Gençlerbirligi122281428-148
View full Turkish Super Lig table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired