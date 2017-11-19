Marco Silva: Watford manager 'cannot control' future

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford 2-0 West Ham 'Watford deserved three points' - Silva

Watford manager Marco Silva says he "cannot control" his future as links to the Everton vacancy continue.

The Hornets rejected an approach from the Toffees for Silva to replace Ronald Koeman earlier this week, but reports suggest they will increase their offer.

"I know what is in my hands, and that is planning for the training session tomorrow," Portuguese Silva said.

He has won five of his 12 league games in charge of Watford, including Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham.

Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison inflicted defeat for David Moyes in his first game as Hammers boss.

Speculation 'not a problem'

Silva could not save Hull from relegation last season

Managerless Everton have made the 40-year-old Silva their prime target to succeed Koeman, who was sacked in October.

The club's under-23 coach David Unsworth is currently in caretaker charge, but the Hornets are determined to reject any attempts to lure Silva away.

Reports say the Merseysiders will now offer £12m in compensation, but Watford are unwilling to release the former Hull manager at any price.

Asked if the speculation is a problem, Silva told BBC Sport: "It is not a problem for me.

"I look at this situation like when sometimes teams don't perform well and people start to talk about 'maybe they will sack the coach'.

"For me it is most important what my players felt the last week and how they will feel tomorrow."

He added: "I know the speculation and people ask questions of our commitment, but me and my players gave a very good answer about our commitment.

"This type of interest in players and coaches happens but it is not fair to question our commitment.

"There has been not one change in our work. Every day is the same in our work."