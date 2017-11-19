BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: West Ham are completely torn apart - Jermaine Jenas
Hammers are completely torn apart - Jenas
- From the section West Ham
Match of the Day 2 pundits Jermaine Jenas and Mark Lawrenson discuss West Ham's difficult position after David Moyes' first game in charge ends in a 2-0 defeat at Watford.
WATCH MORE: Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers performance
