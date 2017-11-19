BBC Sport - Watford 2-0 West Ham: Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Marco Silva
Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Silva
Marco Silva says speculation linking him with the vacant manager's job at Everton is "not a problem" and he is fully concentrating on his role at Watford who beat West Ham 2-0 at Vicarage Road.
