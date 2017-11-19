SWPL: Champions Glasgow City complete league season unbeaten

Noelle Murray scored a fifth minute opener as Glasgow City beat Aberdeen 3-0

Champions Glasgow City completed the SWPL season unbeaten after a 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Heathryfold Park.

City were crowned champions last week for the 11th successive season, and go into next Sunday's Women's Cup final against Hibs having not conceded a goal domestically since 17 May.

Hibs beat Spartans 3-0, while Celtic won 2-0 away to Stirling University.

And Hamilton Accies' matched the exploits of their men's side with a 2-1 win over Rangers.

In goalkeeper Elaine Fleming's final game for Accies after 20 years at the club, her side gave her a fitting send-off with Lori Gardner cancelling out Clare Gemmell's free-kick before Mhairi Lyle tapped in an 88th minute winner.

Hamilton last week confirmed their SWPL status for another season, with Aberdeen dropping down a division.

Hibernian had to settle for second place in the league, five points behind Scott Booth's side, but the SWPL Cup winners could still repeat their feat of last season by winning the cup double.

Kevin Milne's side face City at the Toni Macaroni Arena in Livingston on Sunday 26 November in the cup final, with a 16:10 kick-off.