Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Montrose 1.
Queen of the South 2-1 Montrose
Queen of the South set up a home tie with Partick Thistle after a Scottish Cup replay win over Montrose.
The Championship side, held 0-0 at the weekend, opened the scoring with a volley from Stephen Dobbie.
However, the League Two side were level just before half time when Graham Webster nodded in at the back post.
The decisive goal came from veteran striker Derek Lyle, who cracked a shot into the top corner as Montrose failed to deal with a long throw-in.
Dobbie and John Rankin both went close for the hosts with a fierce strikes in the first half, while Webster threatened a second equaliser, shooting over the top late on.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 17MurraySubstituted forMcFaddenat 65'minutes
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 9LyleSubstituted forTappingat 79'minutes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 16McFadden
- 18Fergusson
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 24Mercer
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 24BallantyneBooked at 77mins
- 18Campbell
- 14Dillon
- 6FotheringhamSubstituted forCallaghanat 55'minutes
- 7Webster
- 4Allan
- 2Masson
- 3Steeves
- 9FraserSubstituted forTemplemanat 73'minutes
- 11HaySubstituted forJohnstonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Templeman
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Montrose 1.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Matthew Allan (Montrose) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Tapping replaces Derek Lyle.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Booking
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James McFadden (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose).
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Chris Templeman replaces Gary Fraser.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Montrose 1. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McFadden.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Kerr Hay.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. James McFadden replaces Connor Murray.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.