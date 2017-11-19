Match ends, Benevento 1, Sassuolo 2.
Benevento 1-2 Sassuolo
Benevento broke Manchester United's record for the worst start to a season in the top five European leagues after losing in added time to Sassuolo.
The Serie A debutants have lost all 13 games - breaking United's 12 at the start of the 1930-31 season.
Alessandro Matri swept Sassuolo into the lead, but Samuel Armenteros equalised and Gaetano Letizia was then sent off for the visitors.
Domenico Berardi missed a Sassuolo penalty before Federico Peluso's goal.
Benevento, who won back-to-back promotions to reach Serie A, thought they were going to get their first point of the season when Berardi's injury-time penalty hit the bar, but Peluso's 94th-minute header consigned them to yet another defeat.
United were relegated from the First Division in 1930-31, winning only seven of 42 games after losing their opening 12.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 22Brignoli
- 3LetiziaBooked at 67mins
- 88Antei
- 21CostaBooked at 43mins
- 17Di Chiara
- 14Viola
- 10CicirettiSubstituted forLazaarat 90+1'minutes
- 13ChibsahSubstituted forVenutiat 68'minutes
- 8Cataldi
- 7D'AlessandroSubstituted forPariginiat 60'minutes
- 90ArmenterosBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Belec
- 4Del Pinto
- 6Djimsiti
- 11Coda
- 20Memushaj
- 23Venuti
- 26Parigini
- 32Puscas
- 77Lazaar
- 87Lombardi
- 95Gravillon
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 23Gazzola
- 28Cannavaro
- 15Acerbi
- 13Peluso
- 8BiondiniSubstituted forSensiat 61'minutes
- 4MagnanelliBooked at 30minsSubstituted forFalcinelliat 90+1'minutes
- 7Missiroli
- 16Politano
- 10Matri
- 90RagusaSubstituted forBerardiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mazzitelli
- 11Falcinelli
- 12Sensi
- 14Scamacca
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 24Goldaniga
- 25Berardi
- 26Oliveira Da Silva
- 29Cassata
- 70Marson
- 77Pegolo
- 98Adjapong
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Sassuolo 2.
Foul by Achraf Lazaar (Benevento).
Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 1, Sassuolo 2. Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Luca Antei.
Attempt saved. Diego Falcinelli (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.
Foul by Samuel Armenteros (Benevento).
Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Penalty missed! Still Benevento 1, Sassuolo 1. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Andrea Costa (Benevento) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Diego Falcinelli replaces Francesco Magnanelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Achraf Lazaar replaces Amato Ciciretti.
Foul by Gianluca Di Chiara (Benevento).
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo).
Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Magnanelli.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Lorenzo Venuti.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Federico Peluso.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Venuti (Benevento) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amato Ciciretti.
Attempt blocked. Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amato Ciciretti.
Alberto Brignoli (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
Attempt saved. Alessandro Matri (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesco Magnanelli with a cross.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Luca Antei.
Attempt saved. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vittorio Parigini.
Attempt missed. Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcello Gazzola with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi replaces Antonino Ragusa.
Foul by Nicolas Viola (Benevento).
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vittorio Parigini (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Magnanelli with a headed pass.
Foul by Amato Ciciretti (Benevento).
Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Venuti replaces Raman Chibsah.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) for a bad foul.
Foul by Gaetano Letizia (Benevento).