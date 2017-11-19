Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid captain broke nose in Atletico derby draw

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos came back on following treatment but was replaced by Nacho at half-time

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke his nose in Saturday's goalless La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid.

The European champions have not revealed a timeframe for the centre-back's return.

Ramos, 31, was accidentally kicked in the face by Lucas Hernandez. He received treatment and played on, but was replaced at half-time.

"He couldn't continue. We'll have to see how long he's out for," said boss Zinedine Zidane.

Defending champions Real are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona following the draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ramos tweeted: "I would bleed a thousand times for this badge and this shirt. Thanks for your support. I'll be back in no time."

