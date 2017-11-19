Attempt saved. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Caen v Nice

Line-ups
Caen
- 1Vercoutre
- 29Genevois
- 28Da Silva
- 24Djiku
- 22Mbengue
- 13Kouakou
- 5Sankoh
- 25Féret
- 20Bazile
- 12Rodelin
- 26Santini
Substitutes
- 4Diomande
- 6Delaplace
- 11Bessat
- 17N'Kololo
- 30Samba
- 32Deminguet
- 33Armougom
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 2Souquet
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 24Jallet
- 5Tameze
- 21Mendy
- 18Walter
- 10Sneijder
- 8Lees-Melou
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 6Seri
- 11Srarfi
- 15Burner
- 26Koziello
- 27Makengo
- 30Cardinale
- Referee:
- Sébastien Desiage
Match Stats
Home TeamCaenAway TeamNice
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.
Attempt blocked. Christian Kouakou (Caen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Offside, Caen. Damien Da Silva tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.