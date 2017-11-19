French Ligue 1
Caen0Nice0

Caen v Nice

Line-ups

Caen

  • 1Vercoutre
  • 29Genevois
  • 28Da Silva
  • 24Djiku
  • 22Mbengue
  • 13Kouakou
  • 5Sankoh
  • 25Féret
  • 20Bazile
  • 12Rodelin
  • 26Santini

Substitutes

  • 4Diomande
  • 6Delaplace
  • 11Bessat
  • 17N'Kololo
  • 30Samba
  • 32Deminguet
  • 33Armougom

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 24Jallet
  • 5Tameze
  • 21Mendy
  • 18Walter
  • 10Sneijder
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 6Seri
  • 11Srarfi
  • 15Burner
  • 26Koziello
  • 27Makengo
  • 30Cardinale
Referee:
Sébastien Desiage

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamNice
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.

Attempt blocked. Christian Kouakou (Caen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

Offside, Caen. Damien Da Silva tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th November 2017

  • CaenCaen0NiceNice0
    7 mins
  • LyonLyon16:00MontpellierMontpellier
  • BordeauxBordeaux20:00MarseilleMarseille
View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1311204393435
2Monaco1392235132229
3Lyon1274132151725
4Marseille127322617924
5Nantes137241213-123
6Caen13616813-519
7Saint-Étienne135351418-418
8Montpellier1244498116
9Bordeaux124441618-216
10Toulouse134451217-516
11Rennes134361517-215
12Dijon134361722-515
13Troyes134361318-515
14Guingamp134361422-815
15Angers132831720-314
16Nice134271419-514
17Strasbourg133461524-913
18Lille123361216-412
19Amiens12336814-612
20Metz131111524-194
View full French Ligue 1 table

