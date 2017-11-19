Inter Milan v Atalanta
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|13
|11
|2
|0
|34
|9
|25
|35
|2
|Juventus
|13
|10
|1
|2
|37
|14
|23
|31
|3
|Roma
|12
|10
|0
|2
|23
|8
|15
|30
|4
|Inter Milan
|12
|9
|3
|0
|23
|9
|14
|30
|5
|Lazio
|12
|9
|1
|2
|32
|14
|18
|28
|6
|Sampdoria
|12
|8
|2
|2
|27
|15
|12
|26
|7
|AC Milan
|13
|6
|1
|6
|19
|18
|1
|19
|8
|Torino
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|20
|-2
|18
|9
|Fiorentina
|13
|5
|2
|6
|22
|18
|4
|17
|10
|Chievo
|13
|4
|5
|4
|15
|20
|-5
|17
|11
|Atalanta
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|16
|3
|16
|12
|Cagliari
|13
|5
|0
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|15
|13
|Bologna
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|14
|14
|Udinese
|12
|4
|0
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|12
|15
|Crotone
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11
|24
|-13
|12
|16
|Sassuolo
|13
|3
|2
|8
|8
|22
|-14
|11
|17
|SPAL
|13
|2
|4
|7
|11
|21
|-10
|10
|18
|Genoa
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|19
|-8
|9
|19
|Hellas Verona
|12
|1
|3
|8
|8
|26
|-18
|6
|20
|Benevento
|13
|0
|0
|13
|6
|33
|-27
|0
