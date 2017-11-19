Italian Serie A
Inter Milan19:45Atalanta
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan v Atalanta

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th November 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1311203492535
2Juventus13101237142331
3Roma1210022381530
4Inter Milan129302391430
5Lazio1291232141828
6Sampdoria1282227151226
7AC Milan136161918119
8Torino134631820-218
9Fiorentina135262218417
10Chievo134541520-517
11Atalanta124441916316
12Cagliari135081221-915
13Bologna124261115-414
14Udinese124081823-512
15Crotone133371124-1312
16Sassuolo13328822-1411
17SPAL132471121-1010
18Genoa132381119-89
19Hellas Verona12138826-186
20Benevento130013633-270
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired