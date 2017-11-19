Italian Serie A
Sampdoria0Juventus0

Sampdoria v Juventus

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 17Strinic
  • 8Barreto
  • 34Torreira
  • 18Praet
  • 90Ramírez
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 1Puggioni
  • 7Sala
  • 9Caprari
  • 11Álvarez
  • 16Linetty
  • 19Regini
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 29Murru
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 27Sturaro
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Offside, Juventus. Kwadwo Asamoah tries a through ball, but Sami Khedira is caught offside.

Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matías Silvestre.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th November 2017

  • SampdoriaSampdoria0JuventusJuventus0
    8 mins
  • CrotoneCrotone0GenoaGenoa1
    FT
  • BeneventoBenevento0SassuoloSassuolo0
    8 mins
  • SPALSPAL0FiorentinaFiorentina0
    8 mins
  • TorinoTorino0ChievoChievo0
    8 mins
  • UdineseUdinese0CagliariCagliari0
    10 mins
  • Inter MilanInter Milan19:45AtalantaAtalanta
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1311203492535
2Juventus13102135112432
3Roma1210022381530
4Inter Milan129302391430
5Lazio1291232141828
6Sampdoria1273224131124
7AC Milan136161918119
8Torino134631719-218
9Fiorentina135262117417
10Chievo134541419-517
11Atalanta124441916316
12Bologna124261115-414
13Udinese124171822-413
14Cagliari134181121-1013
15Crotone133371124-1312
16SPAL132471020-1010
17Genoa132381119-89
18Sassuolo13238621-159
19Hellas Verona12138826-186
20Benevento130112531-261
View full Italian Serie A table

