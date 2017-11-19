Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Sampdoria v Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 17Strinic
- 8Barreto
- 34Torreira
- 18Praet
- 90Ramírez
- 27Quagliarella
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 7Sala
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 16Linetty
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 29Murru
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 7Cuadrado
- 33Bernardeschi
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 27Sturaro
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamJuventus
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Offside, Juventus. Kwadwo Asamoah tries a through ball, but Sami Khedira is caught offside.
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matías Silvestre.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.